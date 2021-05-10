COVID-19 vaccines available at Rockford City Market, Food Truck Tuesdays, and even your workplace?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 vaccinations will now be available at work for some Illinoisans.

10 sites spread out between Rockford, Chicago, and Schaumburg will offer the shots.

State leaders hope more accessible vaccines means more people will get their shots.

“Work is quite literally is where the vaccines will be. Our vaccination teams will be showing up to major commercial buildings here in Chicago and other Illinois business districts to offer accessible free vaccination opportunities to people in the comfort of their own workplaces,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The Rockford locations include Stewart Square (308 W. State Street) and Fifth Third Bank (1111 S. Alpine Road). The effort will start in mid-May.

Front desk staff, custodial workers, security, building engineers, and other employees are encouraged to sign up.

Winnebago County Health officials say they are also thinking outside the box to vaccinate younger populations.

Health Director Dr. Martell says vaccine clinics will be set up at Rockford City Market and Food Truck Tuesdays. She tells us groups of young adults at places like Ignite Rockford and Rock Valley College urge younger people to get immunized.

“Looking at doing an event where there’s food trucks and music, kind of in that scenario, bringing people in a little social activity and event that people maybe have not had an opportunity for vaccination as well as fun and food,” said Dr. Martell.

Martell says the health department is also in talks with RMTD to use a bus as a mobile vaccine clinic.