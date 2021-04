This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines today, without appointments.

From 2-5 p.m. at the Community Vaccination Site located at the former K-Mart, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road in Rockford, vaccines will be given to the first 300 Illinoisans, ages 16 and older.

The vaccines are first come, first serve basis.

You’ll need your photo ID.