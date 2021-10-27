COVID-19 vaccines for kids could begin next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, an FDA panel approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5 – 11.

The vaccination effort could begin as early as next week.

Angela Fellers, a Rockford mother of three, said her children are anxious to receive the vaccine.

“It has been researched and it has been tested, so we feel completely safe using it on our children,” she said. “I’m really excited to get our younger children vaccinated, especially our 8 and 9 year olds. They are very active. They love participating in sports. They want to play with their grandparents. So, it’s not just about protecting them, it’s about protecting the community.”

Fellers said she did some research of her own, and spoke with the children’s pediatrician.

“They’ve been through this before. They are vaccinated against measles and mumps and rubella and pertussis, and all of these childhood diseases that we’ve decided to keep our children safe by vaccinating,” she said.

“We want to know, number one, does it prevent kids from getting COVID? Can it prevent kids from transmitting COVID, if they were to get it? Also, side effects,” said Dr. William Hartman at UW Health in Madison, who was involved with Moderna’s pediatric COVID-19 trial conducted there at the hospital.

“We’re one of about 80 sites throughout the country and Canada that are part of this trial, looking at efficacy and safety of the vaccine in children. There will be about 6,500 total kids in this trial so about 21 to 2,200 kids for each of the age groups,” he said.

“The safety profile continues to look extremely good world wide,” he continued. “I don’t have any concerns in these kids, that I’ve seen in researching these things. I feel very good and very confident that this is a very safe vaccine.”

Fellers said her two sons are already on the waiting list at their local doctor’s office.

“I think that the best thing to do is make the best decision for your family. Do your own research and keep your family and everyone around you safe with what you think is the best decision for you,” she said.