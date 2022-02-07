COVID-19 vaccines now available at UW Health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of Rockford’s “Big Three” healthcare companies is expanding opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

UW Health Northern Illinois now offers the shot to the public. First, second and booster shots are currently only available for people 12-years-old and older. Residents do not have to be a UW Health patient to make an appointment.

Doctors said that this is a great option for people who might not feel comfortable getting at a drug store or pop-up event.

“It allows the primary care physician with whom they have an established relationship, who they trust, to talk about it a little bit,” said Dr. James Cole, trauma medical director at UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital. “And, hopefully, dispel their fears and allow them to get vaccinated, which we know is very safe.”

Vaccine reservations are required. Appointments can be made on UW Health’s website.