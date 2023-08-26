CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Cases of COVID-19 are rising in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a Friday press release.

Vohra said that the IDPH is indicating “moderate COVID activity across all sampling regions in Illinois” through a wastewater surveillance system.

Mask mandates have began reemerging throughout the country as cases of the respiratory virus rise.