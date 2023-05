ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called for a serious crash at the intersection of Alpine Road and Morsay Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash which left one vehicle overturned on its roof. Another sustained heavy damage to the front end.

Part of the intersection was closed for clean-up but has since reopened. No information on injuries has been released.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.