WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were hurt when a flatbed truck and tractor trailer collided.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of US Route 20 and N. Winnebago Road in Winnebago. The front end of the flatbed was badly damaged when it ran into the rear of the trailer.

Fuel spilled onto the roadway, and traffic was slowed down in the area for a time while crews cleaned up. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on if either will be ticketed.