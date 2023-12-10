SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A three-vehicle accident in rural DeKalb County on Sunday resulted in the involved vehicles being towed from the scene.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occured around 10:24 p.m. anear the intersection of State Route 64 and East County Line Road.

According to police, a red Jeep Wagon driven by Jordan Hopkins, 31, of DeKalb entered the intersection going southbound on County Line Road when it was struck by a grey Honda that was traveling eastbound on Route 64.

The Honda, driven by 41-year-old Anthony Rizzio, was then forced into a third vehicle, driven by 44-year-old Kevin Laferty, that was stopped at the intersection.

No injuries were reported, however all three vehicles suffered ‘disabling damages’ and were towed from the scene.

Hopkins was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.