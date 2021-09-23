Crash on Alpine closes down road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A three car crash shut down one of Rockford’s busiest roads.

Officers were reportedly called to North Alpine near Rural Street around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night, where they found a white sedan thrown off the road in a line of tress, and crushed in several areas. A black car was also badly damaged. There has been no word on the third vehicle involved.

Two people were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been listed.

Alpine was shut down for a time as crews cleared the scene.

