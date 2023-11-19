ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A single-vehicle crash on US 20 on Sunday afternoon caused part of the highway to be shut down.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred near the US 20 eastbound lanes at I39 around 4:00 p.m.

Eyewitness accounts report the involved vehicle was heavily damaged and lying in the median of the road.

Traffic eastbound on US 20 at the interchange was detoured south due to the crash. The sheriff’s office also asked drivers to avoid the lanes in the aftermath of the accident.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This story is developing…