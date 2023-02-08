ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said.

At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the crash on Longwood Avenue, between E. State and Charles.

At least five cars were involved in the crash.

Officers had also taped off the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago and placed evidence markers on the street. Witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots, and officers were seen checking nearby businesses for surveillance cameras.

Investigators said they believe the two incident scenes are related.

A witness who was involved in the car crash told Eyewitness News that he believed one of the other drivers had suffered gunshot wounds.

DEVELOPING…