Crash shuts down US 51 in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Officials say a crash has shut down the interstate on US 51 at Janesville/Fulton Townline Road. Lanes are blocked in both directions.

The accident occurred at 2:41 p.m. Delays are expected for two hours.

Alert | ROCK Co | Crash | US 51 NB/SB | JANESVILLE/FULTON TOWNLINE RD | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511WI (@511WI) June 20, 2020

