Crash shuts down US 51 in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Officials say a crash has shut down the interstate on US 51 at Janesville/Fulton Townline Road. Lanes are blocked in both directions.
The accident occurred at 2:41 p.m. Delays are expected for two hours.
