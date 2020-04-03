Credit union decorates drive-up to celebrate Rockford woman’s retirement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – After an almost 45 year career, Jean Manis retired from Generations Credit Union on Friday, and customers bid her farewell from the safe distance of the drive through.
Jean’s co-workers decorated her booth and the driveway.
While she says she’s looking forward to being home, Jean says she’ll miss seeing her friends every day.
“They’re like a family to me. My co-workers, oh my gosh, you couldn’t ask for a better crew. I mean this is my second family here. I’ve enjoyed every minute with them. I’ve had a great time,” she said.
Jean says she plans to travel with her family when it’s safe to travel again after the coronavirus outbreak subsides.
