Nicholas August, credit union standoff suspect, takes public defender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Heritage Credit Union standoff suspect Nicholas August dropped his request to represent himself in court, and go with a public defender instead.

On January 3rd, investigators say August went into the bank, at the intersection of E. State and Mulford Road, armed with a pellet gun, and ordered everyone out of the bank, with the exception of one female employee whom he sexually assaulted.

August remained inside the bank with his victim for several hours before ultimately surrendering to police.

August pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The 38-year-old has a long criminal history going back nearly 20 years.

He is due to appear back in court on March 11th.

