MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old Creston man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Ogle County.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Smith was headed southbound in the 3000 block of N. Mulford Road on his 2017 Victory motorcycle when he lost control of the bike while navigating a turn, struck a ditch and was thrown off.

A passerby spotted the accident around 2:18 a.m. and called 911.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.