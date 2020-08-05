Creston man pleads guilty to child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Canchola, 27, of Creston, has been convicted on child pornography charges.

Canchola pleaded guilty in Rockford on Tuesday.

Court records show that Canchola was charged with four counts of allegedly transporting child pornography over the internet between March and April 2018, and a further count of allegedly possessing two iPods, a desktop computer, and two portable hard drives which contained an image of a prepubescent minor and a minor who was under the age of 12.

Canchola faces up to 20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 maximum fine.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

