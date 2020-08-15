Crews battle morning fire in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 8:00 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Sunrise Drive in DeKalb.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They started an aggressive attack against the fire which was primarily in an attic.

Crews searched for any possible victims throughout the house but no one was found.

DeKalb Fire Department investigators say that the cause of the fire appears accidental in nature.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

