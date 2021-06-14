Rockton chemical plant explodes, residents evacuated

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents within a one mile radius of Chemtool are being asked to evacuate due to possible dangerous chemicals being released in a large fire at the facility Monday morning.

The fire at Chemtool Incorporated, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, began around 7:30 a.m. The company manufactures fluids, lubricants and grease products which are distributed worldwide.

Fire officials say residents and businesses within a one mile radius of Chemtool have been ordered to evacuate due to potentially hazardous chemicals in the air.

Roscoe Middle School, at 6121 Elevator Road, has been set up as an evacuation site.

Evacuation zone from Rockton chemical plant Chemtool. Residents within this area are under a mandatory evacuation order.

