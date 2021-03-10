Crews clear way for future Hard Rock Casino site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Clean-up is underway to prepare for the home of Rockford’s proposed casino.

Crews are tearing down the old Coco Key just behind the Old Clock Tower off State and I-90. The water ark was closed in 2015 for health code issues.

The site, along with the Forest City Tennis Center (which burned down last year), is expected to become the new Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

Last month, the Illinois Gaming Board gave the proposal preliminary approval.

A spokeswoman tells us that the investment team remains optimistic about this project and the prospect of bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue to the region.