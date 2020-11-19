No one hurt after massive garage fire on Ironwood Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several crews from Cherry Valley, New Milford, Rockford, Loves Park, and Boone County were called to a house fire on Ironwood Avenue in Rockford before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire appears to have started in the garage. The garage is completely destroyed. Two cars also caught on fire.

Fire officials tell us that the fire started in the back of the garage and made its way into the attic. No one was hurt. However, crews are working on getting the pets out of the house.

One neighbor tells us that he heard an explosion but crews say this was the tires on the car popping.

No word on how the fire started.

