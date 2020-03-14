Crews guide residents to safety in early morning DeKalb fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, the DeKalb Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Leonard Avenue for the report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they quickly performed search and rescue for victims. All residents inside the home were able to escape. Two people sustained minor injuries and one was brought to a local hospital after the other refused further medical treatment.

After guiding the occupants to safety, the fire crews were able to protect neighboring houses and contain the fire to the original structure. The crews indicated the fire started in the basement.

The American Red Cross is working to help the displaced residents. Investigators estimate the fire caused a total of $200,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

