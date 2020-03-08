Crews battle Machesney Park house fire, family evacuates safely

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday evening, fire crews responded to a house fire in the 7000 block of Mullinshire Way in Machesney Park. WTVO was sent the following video:

Officials tell us that the fire started in the garage. The flames were mostly contained but some spread to the rest of the house and to the neighbors siding.

Everyone in the home was evacuated safely and received no injuries.

Investigators say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

