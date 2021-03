ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire is on scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Spring Creek Road and Alpine Road.

RFD tweeted about the incident around 9:40 a.m.









.@RockfordFire is on scene of a multi-vehicle collision at Spring Creek Road and Alpine Road. pic.twitter.com/1LPf9rcSEZ — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 13, 2021

Police tell us that three cars were involved. Only minor injuries were suffered.

DEVELOPING: