ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire responded to a fire at 1724 12th Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire started in the bedroom of an apartment. The man inside was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The tenant told officials there was a cat inside, but crews have not been able to locate the pet.

First responders were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The damage is estimated at $20,000.