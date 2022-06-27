(WTVO) — Coast Guard investigators are trying to determine the cause of a tug boat that sunk two days ago on the Illinois River.

Crew successfully recovered the boat on Monday, which will be brought to Hamm’s Harbor just north of Peoria. Police said that crews started getting the boat out at 8:30 a.m. and took them about seven hours in all to finish the job.

The tug sunk over the weekend, and the crew had to be pulled from the boat. One of the two men who rescued them said that it all happened so fast.

“We got there quickly and by then there was just a little bit of it left sticking out of the water, and we talked to the men and made a plan for them to get over to us, so that we could get them over to the shore,” said rescuer Josh Bradshaw.

No one was hurt.