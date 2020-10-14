Crews respond to apartment fire in Loves Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Crews are on the scene of 6011 John Court in Loves Park for an apartment fire.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. No word on any injuries.

We will have more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories