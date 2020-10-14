Crews respond to apartment fire in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Crews are on the scene of 6011 John Court in Loves Park for an apartment fire.
The call came in around 5:30 p.m. No word on any injuries.
We will have more details as they become available.
