Crews respond to barn fire caused by burn pile in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews responded to a structure fire around 5244 N German Church Road in Byron on Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Phil Demik said a burn pile that extended to a nearby barn caused the fire. Departments from Byron and Stillman were on the scene.

The chief said estimated about $25,000 in damages. No one was injured.

