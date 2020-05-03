Crews respond to barn fire caused by burn pile in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire crews responded to a structure fire around 5244 N German Church Road in Byron on Sunday afternoon.
Fire Chief Phil Demik said a burn pile that extended to a nearby barn caused the fire. Departments from Byron and Stillman were on the scene.
The chief said estimated about $25,000 in damages. No one was injured.
