Crews respond to fire on 6th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Firefighters responded to a residential front porch fire Friday morning on 6th Street in Rockford.
Starting at 3:36 a.m., officials said they brought the fire under control with a hose line, as well as assisted 8 occupants outside of the home until they cleared the structure for smoke and fire extension.
No injuries were reported, and the estimated loss from damages is $5,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
