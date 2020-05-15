Crews respond to fire on 6th Street in Rockford

House Fire_3141493587695782534

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Firefighters responded to a residential front porch fire Friday morning on 6th Street in Rockford.

Starting at 3:36 a.m., officials said they brought the fire under control with a hose line, as well as assisted 8 occupants outside of the home until they cleared the structure for smoke and fire extension.

No injuries were reported, and the estimated loss from damages is $5,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

