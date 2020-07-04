Crews respond to fire on Sauber Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crews with the Rockford Fire Department are responding to a fire near the 1800 block of Sauber Avenue.

Rockford Fire tweeted about the incident shortly after 10 a.m.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 1800 Sauber Avenue. pic.twitter.com/sDshpgkUgR — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) July 4, 2020

It is not clear if anyone was injured at this time. We will provide more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

