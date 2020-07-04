Crews respond to fire on Sauber Avenue in Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crews with the Rockford Fire Department are responding to a fire near the 1800 block of Sauber Avenue.

Rockford Fire tweeted about the incident shortly after 10 a.m.

It is not clear if anyone was injured at this time. We will provide more details as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories