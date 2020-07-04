ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crews with the Rockford Fire Department are responding to a fire near the 1800 block of Sauber Avenue.
Rockford Fire tweeted about the incident shortly after 10 a.m.
It is not clear if anyone was injured at this time. We will provide more details as they become available.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Crews respond to fire on Sauber Avenue in Rockford
- Fourth Forecast: Hot and Mostly Dry
- Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- Belvidere blood clinic gets head start on holiday with week-long blood drive
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!