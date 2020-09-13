Crews respond to Rockford house fire on N. Burbank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire near the 120 block of N. Burbank Avenue in Rockford.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the rear of the house.

Officials say the first arriving company laid an attack line and quickly brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

No injuries to firefighters or occupants were reported. Only an estimated $5,000 in damages were reported.

