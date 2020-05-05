Crews respond to fire on Tipple Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called out at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday to a fire in the 5700 block of Tipple Road.

Crews arrived to find a heavy fire in front corner, which spread into attic then to back off structure.

Officials said the owner was storing antique vehicles, of which there were at least three inside the garage.

No one was inside the building during fire and no injuries. Twelve agencies responded and the State fire marshal to handle investigation. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

