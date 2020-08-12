Crews still working to clear debris from Monday’s storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes blew through the Forest City on Monday.

Crews began removing downed trees and repairing power lines blocking streets after the storm clouds cleared.

Now, crews are going along the path of the tornadoes, removing trees and branches from almost two dozen city streets.

Residents can also put their yard debris out to be picked up with their garbage. The debris has to be in a paper bag or reusable cans, marked with an ‘X’.

Twig and branches can be bundled, and must be tied with a string, and can be no larger than 4′ long and 2′ wide.

