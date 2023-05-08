ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the weather starts to warm up, construction season around the stateline is about to start.

Crews will begin resurfacing Alpine Road, between Charles Street and Harrison Avenue, next Monday. Bike and pedestrian lanes will also be put in.

There will be daily lane closures, which will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will close again from 6-10 p.m.

The project will cost more than $1 million. Most of it will be paid for with “Rebuild Illinois” funds.

Work is expected to be completed by June 20.