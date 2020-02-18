Crime down in Belvidere, police chief credits community

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say crime numbers dropped from 2018 to 2019 with 300 fewer incidents.

The number of drug offenses was cut in half. However, some areas such as theft went up in reports.

Police Chief Shane Woody says the new statistics gives his department an idea on areas that need to be improved upon for the next year.

“I’m going to look at the violent crimes. that’s something I want to see not only this year, last year but over the last five years where the trend is,” Chief Woody explained. “Are we going up are we going down? If we are seeing either a decrease or increase why is that? Trying to analyze the type of calls that we’re getting, look at the reports that people are making and see where we can improve upon those types of crimes.”

Residents Laura Landseadal and Mary Damon are doing their part to help the community. The pair created a Facebook watch group back in 2014.

“The whole purpose of the neighborhood watch is the neighbors, let’s face it. It’s about neighbors helping neighbors,” Landseadal explained.

“This way we can reach a broader group of people and really get messages out where it’s needed…. Quickly,” Damon said.

The police chief said he has noticed their efforts.

“I believe that the feeling of our community is one that’s safe. I feel good about the fact that our residents can walk down the street, go to the park with their children, can be out after dark and they don’t necessarily have to feel worried,” Chief Woody said.

