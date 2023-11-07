DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Dixon are reporting that a man’s body has been found in the Rock River.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th, authorities were notified that a body had been found downstream of the Peoria Avenue Bridge, on the south side of the river.

Police said the body was that of a white male.

Officials did not provide further details, aside from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigative Division being brought in to process the scene.

Police said further updates will be forthcoming.