ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crumbl Cookies has set a Grand Opening date for their Rockford location.

The cookie chain will open its doors, at 6150 E. State Street, next weekend – Friday, November 10th.

The company bakes its cookies in front of its customers and offers a weekly rotating menu of flavors, inspired by popular foods and desserts. It is also known for its pink box packaging.

Crumbl was started by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in Utah in 2017 and has expanded to over 800 bakeries in 49 states.