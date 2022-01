Bianca Ahlemeier (32), a childminder in home daycare with five children, is vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccine by a doctor at the vaccination centre in Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany, Monday, March 8, 2021. From today on nursery school teachers, child minders, some teachers and police officers, as well as people in workshops for disabled people, will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s preparation. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/ via AP)

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to a staffing shortages brought on by the current COVID-19 surge, Crusader Community Health said it will be temporarily closing the Loves Park Clinic, starting Monday, January 10th.

Crusader said it will be expanding telehealth appointments for patients in the interim, and will continue to treat patients at its four other clinics.

Crusader Clinic is located at 6115 N. 2nd Street. and will be closed until further notice.