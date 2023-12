ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crusader Community Health shut down all of its clinic locations on Tuesday due to a reported threat.

The health organization said the bomb threat was received at its locations at 1100 Broadway, and 1200 W State Street.

All clinics were evacuated and the Rockford Police Department was called in to investigate.

Crusader later said it planned to reopen its clinics on Wednesday, calling the incident “resolved.”