Crusader Community Health celebrates placement of final beam on new W. State clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The mild winter has helped construction crews continue work on Crusader Community Health’s new W. State Street clinic.

On Monday, the facility held a ceremony to celebrate as the final beam was hoisted into place atop the structure.

Employees, board members and donors were able to sign the beam.

President and CEO Sam Miller says the new, 48,000 square-foot facility will help improve healthcare services for patients.

“It’s a symbolic act in a way,” Miller said. “But in a way, it’s a very real act for us to see that final beam put in place, as they then can move ahead with the next stages of the project. And, you really can now see the building as you drive up West State Street from the East and see how prominent it’s going to look.”

Miller also said he hopes the clinic can move into the new building by this time next year.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

