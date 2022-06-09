BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Crusader Community Health broke ground on an expansion to the Belvidere clinic.

Crusader administrators said they saw an increase in demand in the area, but couldn’t expand the current Belvidere clinic, at 1050 Logan Avenue.

So, the healthcare provider bought the building next door, which will give them an additional 3,000 square feet of space, and will include six exam rooms, a counseling room, and a second lab.

“It’s great for the community, not just Belvidere but the surrounding area. Primary healthcare, particularly with the effects of the pandemic, getting people back into care and getting back into those routines is really important for good health,” said Crusader’s President and CEO Sam Miller.

Crusader will add three new healthcare providers in the new building after construction is completed.