ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crusader Community Health says adult patients must attend appointments alone due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County.

Special needs and elderly patients are allowed one caregiver, and one parent can accompany children.

All patients over the age of two must wear a mask.

Behavioral health appointments will be held via TeleHealth, administrators said Thursday, saying the changes will begin on Monday.