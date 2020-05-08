Crusader moving OB/GYN services to SwedishAmerican after Mercyhealth drops Medicaid patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Crusader Community Health has announced it is moving its obstetrics and gynecological hospital-based services from Mercyhealth to SwedishAmerican Health System.

Crusader said it made the decision after Mercyhealth dropped all four Illinois Medicaid Managed Care Organization contracts, including IlliniCare Health, Meridian Health, Blue Cross Community Health Plans, and Molina Healthcare.

“Over the past several years, our OB/GYN patients have received excellent care through our relationship with Mercyhealth,” stated Sam Miller, Crusader President & CEO. “We are confident our OB/GYN patients will also receive excellent care at SwedishAmerican.”

Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea responded in a statement, “We have appreciated our partnership and have enjoyed working with Crusader Community Health. We understand the reasons behind their decision which will meet the mutual needs of both organizations moving forward.”

The transition will take place in July 2020.

