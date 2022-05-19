ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Crusader Community Health is offering an at-home blood pressure monitoring device for its patients.

The healthcare organization is offering the devices free through a partnership with vendor Health Snap for a limited time.

Health officials say high blood pressure carries a risk of chest pain, blurred vision, and heart attacks.

Both doctors and patient says it is important to stay alert regarding health.

“Sometimes, coming into the office, patients’ blood pressure can be elevated,” said performance improvement coordinator, Marie Coates. “But, checking this at their house, they get a true picture of what their blood pressure is, and things that affect their blood pressure.”

Patient Kirlina Bedford added, “It’s nothing to play with, so I will recommend people battling with high blood pressure to take your meds and participate in these types of programs that they offer.”

Crusader Community Health representatives say they like that patient who are not tech-savvy can still use the device.

Crusader has locations in Rockford, Loves Park, Belvidere, and South Beloit.