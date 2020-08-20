Crusader relocating COVID-19 testing center to former Schnucks on Rockton Ave

Medical workers in protective masks wait to administer COVID-19 tests at a facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Auburn High School will be closing down Friday and relocating to the former Schnucks grocery store on Rockton Avenue, Crusader Community Health announced Thursday.

The new site is located at 3150 North Rockton Avenue, and will operate beginning Monday, August 24th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Appointments are not needed to get a test.

Crusader says the move is due in part to the reopening of Auburn High School in September.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

