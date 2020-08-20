ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Auburn High School will be closing down Friday and relocating to the former Schnucks grocery store on Rockton Avenue, Crusader Community Health announced Thursday.
The new site is located at 3150 North Rockton Avenue, and will operate beginning Monday, August 24th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Appointments are not needed to get a test.
Crusader says the move is due in part to the reopening of Auburn High School in September.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Two people arrested in Rockford drug investigation
- NIU’s Frazier: “The financial outlook is daunting”
- Judge clears way for Manhattan DA to get Trump tax returns
- Crusader relocating COVID-19 testing center to former Schnucks on Rockton Ave
- Janesville farm’s corn maze set to open September 5th
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!