ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline health clinic saw a good chunk of federal change.

Crusaders Central Clinic Association was awarded nearly $5 million in aid. The company owns Crusader Community Health Centers in Rockford, Loves Park, Belvidere and South Beloit.

The money came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “Health Center Cluster Grant Program,” which was designed to help medical centers in underserved areas.