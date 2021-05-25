Cub Scouts happy to return to annual Pinewood Derby

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of Cub Scouts geared up this weekend to see who had the fasted homemade car in the area.

The Pinewood Derby is a signature event for every Cub Scout. Participants range from Kindergartners to Fifth Graders. Organizers say the race helps celebrate all the hard work the scouts put into making their pinewood car ready.

“The culmination of starting from a block of wood. These kids have really put their time into designing these together. And to see them come out in person to the mall and whether they win or lose–they’re all winners cause you can see the enthusiasm just being out here,” said Roman Salaman, the district executive for the Blackhawk Area Council Boy Scouts of America.

Cub Scouts began racing on Saturday and finished up the tournament on Sunday. If your kid is interested in joining, click here.