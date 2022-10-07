JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday.

According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money.

The employee shut the window, and the suspect drove off.

The attempted robbery happened at the Culvers at 2633 Milton Avenue. Police also said the Jeep had a hard top and no license plates.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.