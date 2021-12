BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Culver’s supported local Veterans, giving them an opportunity to take a trip of a lifetime.

The fast food chain donated 11% of its entire Veterans Day’s sales last month to support local VetsRoll trips to the U.S. Capitol. Culver’s announced Tuesday that it raised more than $41,000 for the program.

In addition to the percentage of total sales, Culver’s put out VetsRoll donation boxes and offered a special Patriot Sundae to bring in extra change.