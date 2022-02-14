OZARK, Mo. (WTVO) — A man in Missouri spread love in the Ozarks this Valentine’s Day with the help of some unusual furry friends.

Jason Farley is the mastermind behind the “Llamagram.” He said that Peaches and Elsa deliver more smiles than people can imagine when he shows up at nursing homes, businesses or someone’s house.

Peaches is a two-year-old Llama, and apparently the star of the show. She is very friendly and is especially fond of men, according to Farley.

Farley said that he came up with “Llamagrams” as something to do when he is not working as a professional rodeo clown.