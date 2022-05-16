CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago officials took action after a teenager was killed near Millennium Park over the weekend.

Police said that a 16-year-old was shot near the park’s “Bean” statue on Saturday. Unaccompanied minors are now temporarily banned from the park on weekend nights.

Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s mayor, said that there needs to be a balance between freedom and safety for youth.

“And to be clear, our young people have every right to be anywhere in the city that they choose, that’s not an issue. The question is how, when and with whom,” Lightfoot said. “We need to make sure that they are safe, and importantly, that our young people understand and respect basic community norms.”

Unaccompanied minors will not be allowed in the park after 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.